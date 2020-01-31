Warmer Through Tuesday.

Drier air will begin to flow in from the north tonight, followed by warmer dry air from the west on Saturday. High and mid level clouds will increase Sunday and Monday with the return of warm, more humid southerly winds. Sunnier skies will allow for very warm temperatures during Tuesday as air from the deserts of northeast Mexico arrives. A cooler airmass from the Great Plains will lower temperatures Wednesday.

I'm expecting in and out of the clouds tonight, low in the low to mid 40's. Mostly sunny Saturday, high around 70.Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the mid 70's. Mostly sunny Tuesday, high in the upper 80's. Mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, high in the 60's. Mostly sunny Friday, high in the mid 70's.