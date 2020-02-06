Warmer Weather After a Cool Night.

The cool dry airmass that breezed into our area is now beginning it's move away to our east. With clear skies, dry air, and diminishing wind, temperatures will be cold once again tonight. Southerly winds will bring much warmer weather into our area beginning Friday afternoon. Night times will warm as the lower atmosphere becomes more moist in addition to warmer air being physically transported into our area from the south. The southern edge of a cooler Great Plains airmass will arrive Tuesday. An approaching wave in the upper level wind flow will lift moist air above the cooler air with showers possible Wednesday.

I'm expecting clear with diminishing winds tonight, low in the high 30's to low 40's. Sunny Friday, high in the upper 70's, a few spots may reach 80. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, high in the low to mid 80's. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday, high in the high 70's. Cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, a chance of showers Wednesday, high in the low 60's. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the low 70's.