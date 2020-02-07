Warmer/Humid, Then Cooler/Rain Chance Tuesday

Warmer, more humid winds will arrive in our area overnight. Patchy fog or low clouds may form late tonight and Saturday morning. The layer of moisture will be thin, and dry air aloft will mix in, clearing away any cloud that forms by midday Saturday. The layer of humid air will be a little deeper Sunday and Monday with more widespread low cloud each morning, but some clearing each afternoon. A cooler airmass will arrive Tuesday. Lifting of moisture above the cooler air will likely produce showers Tuesday night. Drier air with clearing skies should follow Wednesday afternoon.

I'm expecting higher humidity after midnight, patchy fog is possible toward morning, low in the mid 50's. Becoming mostly sunny Saturday, high near 80. Morning clouds, partly cloudy afternoons Sunday and Monday, high in the 80's Sunday, the 70's Monday. Cloudy Tuesday, showers Tuesday night, high in the 60's. Clearing Wednesday afternoon, high in the 60's. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, high in the high 60's to low 70's.