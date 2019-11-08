Warming, Then Sharply Colder

Drier air will begin to filter into south Texas from the western U.S. late Saturday with some clearing late Saturday afternoon. Much warmer weather will follow Sunday into Monday. A sharply colder airmass will rush into our area Monday night through Wednesday. Moist air lifting above the north winds may produce showers Monday night. Rising air with an upper level disturbance may bring more showers Wednesday.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight, low in the low 50's. Cloudy Saturday, some clearing late in the day, high in the 60's. Partly cloudy and warmer Sunday and Monday, high in the high 70's Sunday, the low 80's Monday. Turning windy and sharply colder Monday night with showers, low in the low 40's by dawn Tuesday. Cloudy and cold Tuesday and Wednesday, some showers Wednesday, high in the 40's. Mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the low 60's. Mostly sunny Friday, high in the upper 60's.