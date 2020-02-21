Warming Trend

The cool dry airmass over our area will move east, away from our area. It will still be our main weather control tonight with chilly temperatures. Patches of mid and high level clouds will pass by tonight. After dropping to the low to mid 40's by dawn, temperatures with partly cloudy skies will be around 50 at the start of the parade, the upper 50's as the parade ends, the 60's in the afternoon. The return of winds from the southeast will raise our humidity, low clouds will return by Sunday morning. Dry air above will stir the low cloud away, and warmer temperatures will be the rule Sunday afternoon, and will continue though most of Tuesday. A cooler dry airmass will lower temperatures by Wednesday with many locations reaching the 30's by dawn Thursday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the low to mid 40's. Partly cloudy Saturday, high in the mid to high 60's. Cloudy Sunday morning, clearing in the afternoon, high in the high 70's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, highs well into the 70's. Mostly sunny Wednesday through Friday, high in the low to mid 60's Wednesday and Thursday, around 70 Friday.