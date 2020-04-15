Warming Trend (Except Friday night/Saturday)

The cool airmass over our area is moving to our east. Warmer, humid winds will return from the gulf with a warming trend through Friday. A cooler airmass from the Great Plains will briefly reach our area Friday night into Saturday. This may trigger a scattered shower. Warmer air will quickly return, perhaps by late Saturday. Sunday through mid next week will see temperatures typical of mid April. perhaps a little bit warmer than average.

I'm expecting skies to become mostly cloudy late tonight of early Thursday, low in the mid 50's. Mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the upper 70's. Mostly cloudy Friday, high in the mid 80's. A chance of a scattered shower late Friday night or Saturday, low Saturday dawn in the mid 60's, high Saturday afternoon around 80. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday through Tuesday, high in the high 80's to low 90's. Mostly sunny Wednesday, high in the mid 90's.