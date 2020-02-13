Warning for those setting up chairs downtown

It's a recurring issue that's seen every year: People holding their spots with chairs along the parade route on San Bernardo days before the Youth and Grand Parade.

However, this year chairs begun going up not days but weeks before the parade is scheduled for, causing complaints from some saying it's not only a safety issue but that it's just too early and an inconvenience for pedestrians and business owners.

"The parade as of yesterday is ten days, before next Thursday, and they are already blocking the traffic on the sidewalk and they don't own the sidewalk," said Grace Garcia, a concerned citizen. "The City does, and the City has to have some city ordinance to prevent that."

"Our biggest concern is the use of the right of way and the blocking of the sidewalks," said Investigator Joe Baeza. "It's not fair and it's not safe for pedestrians to have to walk on the streets simply because they start setting up chairs on the sidewalks."

Investigator Baeza went on to give a warning to those who have already put out chairs, or are thinking of doing so, that beginning Friday, officers will begin handing out warnings to the owners of the chairs, requiring them to remove them.

If the cops see those chairs return the next day, more aggressive actions will be taken.

City ordinance says sidewalks and driveways cannot be blocked.