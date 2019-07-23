Watch some free movies at the park!

The City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department is inviting the community to watch some movies in the park!

All summer long, the parks department has been hosting several activities so that parents can spend quality time with the kids and enjoy the great outdoors.

With the weather looking to be a lot cooler than previous days, what better way to spend it than take a stroll in the park and watch a good flick.

The events will take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday at 6 p.m. they will be showing Little Giants at Concord Hills Park and then on Thursday they will be at McNaboe Park they will be showing Pelé from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Then on Friday, they will be at the Benavides Recreational Center showing Space Jam.

Next week the parks department will be at the Santa Fe Park showing Rudy.