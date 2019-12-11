Watchdog: “Basic and fundamental errors” in Russia probe

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog told Congress on Wednesday that he’s concerned that “so many basic and fundamental errors" were made by the FBI as it investigated ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Michael Horowitz's report was released Monday and it identified significant problems with applications to receive and renew warrants to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign aide in 2016 and 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Michael Horowitz detailed to the Senate Judiciary Committee errors and omissions made as the FBI sought to eavesdrop on a former campaign aide.

“We found and are deeply concerned that so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, handpicked investigative teams on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations after the matter had been briefed to the highest levels of the FBI,” he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham is the chairman of the committee and he highlighted those problems.

The committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, seized on the finding that the investigation was not motivated by partisan bias.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.