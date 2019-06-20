Water Advisory Committee discusses changes for water conservation

There might by an additional water rate increase on top of the one that is already affecting local residents.

The Water Advisory Committee held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the recent increase to the water rates that are affecting Laredoan's wallets.

The committee discussed different ways to raise one billion dollars over the next five to ten years needed to maintain Laredo's water system.

Committee member John Galo says the decline of water usage by residents is the reason behind a proposed second increase.

Galo says the committee believes some action needs to be taken and although it might not be easy, they hope the council will look into it and take it seriously.

Galo also says that some of the current water infrastructures are surpassing their life expectancy of 30 to 40 years.

The downtown infrastructure is nearly a century old.