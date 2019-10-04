Water advisory could be lifted this weekend

The water boil notice could be lifted by this weekend, according to City Officials.

It's been nearly a week since the advisory caused panic among the public.

After a series of press conferences and several meetings, the City has continued to distribute water bottles as it brings one of Laredo’s water systems back to normal chlorine levels.

Mayor Pete Saenz says that despite the concerns, City Officials are learning from this matter.

The advisory has since been cleared for parts of north and west Laredo.

However, central, east, and south Laredo are still advised to boil their water.