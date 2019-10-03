Water advisory notice censored at Environmental Summit

The Laredo Environmental Summit celebrated 10 years with an event at Tamiu on Tuesday.

Speakers were invited to give a presentation revolving around the environment of the city.

Alex Martinez, who was invited months in advance to talk about environmental sustainability, was told to not include one slide in his presentation that dealt with the water boil notice, which came two days before the summit.

Martinez posted the edited video on Wednesday and it has gained a lot of traction since. It was shared more than one thousand times from his page.

In the video is Martinez talking, getting an explanation from event organizers, though it is not clear who the people are. Martinez says he wanted to briefly discuss the water boil notice at the summit since it is an environmental issue.

The summit organizers allegedly made the decision that if Martinez wanted to speak at the summit, he would have to exclude the part about the water advisory. They claimed it was divisive to the public, and it deviated away from what was going to be originally discussed.

The summit committee members put it to a vote.

The City of Laredo released this statement on the matter: “The City of Laredo was not the host of this event and did not censor the speaker in any way. The decision to not have him speak was made by the commission and not the City of Laredo. We welcome questions regarding any public services including the recent boil water notice.”

Senator Judith Zaffirini said, "As I said via Facebook in response to Mr. Martinez' post, I was not involved in any decision to censor him, and I didn’t know about this until Jorge Santana brought it to my attention. I was shocked when friends forwarded the post and video to me, but not surprised by the lively exchange that followed. Under no circumstances did I say speakers should not mention the Boil Water Notice at the summit or authorize anyone to say so on my behalf."

"Like Mayor Pete Saenz, Council Member Albert Torres, and all City of Laredo personnel, my first priority in situations involving a local public health concern is to ensure the safety of all Laredoans. As the Boil Water Notice has persisted—including at my own home in South Laredo—I have stayed in close contact with TCEQ and city officials and have helped inform Laredoans regarding any developments, including bottled water distribution efforts by TCEQ and by local businesses. I encourage anyone who needs assistance, especially the elderly, persons with disabilities, and veterans, to contact me via my Laredo office, 956/722-2293."

Tonight at ten you'll hear from both parties involved, and what the exact reason was for not allowing certain topics to be discussed at the summit.