Water boil notice still in effect for central, east and south Laredo

It's been a full week since the City of Laredo announced a water boil alert due to low chlorine levels.

Last Sunday, Laredoans rushed to stores in a state of panic to purchase bottled water after the notice was extended to a city-wide alert.

The water notice is still in effect for parts of central, east and south Laredo.

On Saturday, the city handed out packs of water to residents affected by the advisory.

Several days ago, during a special City Council meeting, the city mentioned it hoped to remove the notice by Sunday; however, the work is still in progress and may continue throughout this week.

Residents in those areas are still encouraged to boil their water before consumption.