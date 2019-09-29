Water boil alert prompts panic

A water boil alert that was announced to the public Saturday evening has prompted many to flood to the stores to purchase bottled water.

Early Sunday morning, grocery stores were jam-packed with customers looking to purchase packs of bottled water.

The H-E-B Plus on Bob Bullock Loop was selling only two packs per customer.

Grocery stores, gas stations, and even retail stores had empty shelves of water.

Some stores even had signs posted outside saying they have sold out of bottled water.

So far, all of the Walmarts say they have sold out of water for the moment and certain H-E-B's say they are getting shipments.

Mayor Pete Saenz issued a statement saying there is no water shortage, but he asks for the community to look out for each other and help your neighbors.

The mayor also said you should only purchase what you need.

If you suspect stores might be overcharging for water, you can report it to the Laredo Police Department.