Water main break affects lavatories at North Central Park

A local park is currently experiencing issues with its water service.

According to the City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department, a water main break has caused the water to go out at North Central Park.

At this time they are asking parkgoers to be aware that there are no working bathrooms in both the pool area and the main entrance of the park.

The pool is still operational, but be advised that the bathrooms are not working.

Park officials are aware of the issues and are working on restoring the serivce.