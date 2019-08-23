Water pump maintenance to cause low water pressure

A group of scuba divers will plunge to check one of the city's main water sources on Friday.

The pumps at the El Pico water facility will be turned off to allow a dive team to swim through a connecting pipe.

As a result, businesses and homes around the facility will be seeing some low water pressure for about two hours.

Wenceslao Barberena with the City of Laredo says they believe a pipe has been damaged so the best way to inspect it is to send divers to check.

Two of the locations that will feel a difference include the Flying Jay and Love's Truck Stop.

People in the green ranch area will also have low water pressure.

KGNS will keep you updated on-air and online about any changes to the schedule.