Texas water park defies governor's orders and opens its doors

A Texas water park opens to thousands of people despite the governor's orders recommending amusement parks stay closed.

Under Texas Governor Greg Abbott's latest executive order, pools can open but amusement venues, splash pads and water parks should stay closed.

Big Rivers Water and Adventure Park near Houston opened anyway but with a limited capacity.

The number of people allowed inside dropped from 12,000 to just over 2,000.

Park officials say fewer people leaves more elbow room for social distancing.

The park has also taken other steps to decrease the risk of contamination.