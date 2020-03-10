Wave through the daylight

After having a bad case of the Mondays due to the hour change, things should feel a lot better on Tuesday!

On Tuesday, we are expecting to start off in the upper 60s with some possible chances of drizzle in the air.

We are going to warm up to a high of 84 degrees.

Things will start to get warmer on Wednesday as we expect highs of 88 degrees.

By Thursday we could see a high of 90 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will drop back down to the mid 80s and we could see some rain throughout the weekend and into next week.

It looks like we are not going to see any cold fronts anytime soon.