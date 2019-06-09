Ways to conserve energy during the dog days of summer

With the hot temperatures here to stay, AEP officials are giving out some tips to stay cool for the summer.

When you step outside, you can feel that heat.

Tony Arce with AEP says although it can be easy to crank up the AC and cool off but the energy your AC consumes to operate is big.

Arce says, the air condition system is a piece of equipment that because of the usage, it uses almost 50 percent of your monthly electric bill.

Arce says managing the AC at 78 degrees is a good start to conserve energy.

When coming in from 105 degrees, 78 can feel even more comfortable with ceiling fans.

AEP says they are ready for the dog days of summer in case any power outages occur.

Arce says they have systems operating and plenty of capacity in our community in case of a power outage.

If anyone experiences any issues they can call AEP to report a power outage.

Arce also recommends not to use our Washer, dryer or stove during the peak afternoon hours, because they can also generate heat in the middle of the day, which will make you’re AC work harder.

It’s also important to clean your AC filter regularly and to keep the doors closed as much as possible.