Private wall builders hosting “Wall-a-thon”

A multi-day fundraiser to build a privately funded wall on the U.S.-Mexico border is underway in New Mexico.

The group “We Build the Wall” is hosting a three-day online telethon they are calling a wall-a-thon with the help of conservative personalities.

The fundraiser is an effort to expand privately funded border barriers to other locations along the southern border.

The campaign began Monday afternoon with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon leading the charge.

The first barrier was funded by donations from a Go Fund Me page, but now the group is hoping to raise at least a million dollars and to send a message to the people of America.