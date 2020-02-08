‘We ask for your prayers’: Mother, 6 children killed in Clinton, Miss. house fire

A house fire in Clinton, Mississippi, has claimed the lives of a mother and her six children.

A house fire in Clinton, Mississippi, has claimed the lives of a mother and her six children. (Source: WLBT)

It happened around 12:30 Saturday morning on Old Vicksburg Road and Hobby Farm Road, according to Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge.

All units in the city responded to the scene. Blackledge says the victims range in age from 1 to 33 years old.

Clinton city officials have identified the deceased as Brittney Presley, 33; Landon Bookshire, 15; Lane Presley, 13; Lawson Presley, 12; Grayson Presley, 6; Malcolm Presely,4; and Felicity Presley, 1.

The father of the family was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and burns as well as cuts and bruises.

“He was worried and concerned,” noted Mark Jones, Director of Communications with the City of Clinton.“He did not want to leave the scene... He was very concerned about his family.”

The state fire marshal has now been called in to lead the investigation. Jones said that, at this time, they do not know the cause of the fire.

He did say, however, that the age of the home may be a factor, with the house being built in 1951.

“We ask for your prayers for this family, this father, as well as the firemen with Clinton Fire Department who had to see this as well,” said Jones.

Jones added that while the cause of the fire is unclear, foul play is not suspected.

