Webb County Census Committee preparing for 2020 count

“Everyone counts” was the message being sent by organizers of the Webb County Census Complete Count Committee.

Webb County Census

Members met to begin work on the decennial census count which will take place next year.

Planners will use the next ten months to plan the best strategy to ensure that as many people are counted in Webb County.

They want to stress the importance that an accurate count has especially since a lot of federal funding is population-based.

Even though the U.S. Supreme Court hasn't ruled on whether or not the federal government will be able to include a citizenship question on the census form, they want to remind everyone about one important factor.

The 2020 census actually starts next March.

As far as the status on the citizenship question, three federal courts have ruled that it is unconstitutional to be included in the census.

The Supreme Court will rule on whether or not they will actually hear the case.

If they do that will be in October, which would delay the printing of census forms until then.