Webb County to rename road after fallen soldier

A memorial to remember a fallen Laredo soldier is almost complete.

Lance Corporal Juan Rodrigo Rodriguez

Webb County Commissioners agreed to dedicate the road between Highway 359 to Mangana Hein to Lance Corporal Juan Rodrigo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was the first Marine from Webb County to die in Iraq back in 2005.

Officials say this token of goodwill is the least they can do to honor heroes who have given so much more.

County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says, every veteran who has served has paid the ultimate sacrifice and this is a way to keep Juan Rodrigo Rodriguez’s memory alive forever.

Gonzalez says TxDot is in the approval stages to sign off on the dedication.

Once that is done, the county will work on the signage and a ceremony will take place to unveil the new name for the road.