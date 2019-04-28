Webb County Sheriff's Office seizes roughly 350 pounds of marijuana

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office seized roughly 350 pounds of marijuana in the south side of the county.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 8 p.m., when a van traveling south on Highway 83 was driving recklessly.

When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver of the van refused and lost control of the vehicle. Striking a sidewalk area in Rio Bravo, and deflating its front tires.

Two individuals attempted to flee on foot, but were later apprehended.

Several bundles of were seen inside the van, later found to be marijuana with a street value of $280,000.

