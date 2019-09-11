Webb County negotiating insurance prices

Webb County employees will keep their insurance provider for at least another year.

Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez

And in that year, the county plans to renegotiate and try and get better rates from their current provider Aetna.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says they are planning a special meeting on the 16th to discuss how the prices for different tiers can be adjusted.

Gonzalez says he wants to get the best price for his precinct and employees. He says they deserve better pricing so they are going to lower the prices but at this time it is not known to what extent.

Gonzalez also says they will also be looking at lowering the amount of the deductibles.