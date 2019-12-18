Local representatives respond to possible impeachment

It was a historic day in Washington DC as the House of Representatives gathered Wednesday to debate on a vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump.

One by one representatives speaking in support or opposition, all with an eye toward the legacy of impeaching an American President for only the third time.

Democrats hold the majority in the house and nearly everyone was expected to vote towards impeachment.

KGNS reached out for a local response on the events unfolding out on Capitol Hill.

“It's the worst impeachment ever done, it's not going to go anyplace because the senate won't let it go anyplace,” said William Young, Chairman of the Webb County Republican Party. “They don't have a charge, not one charge. The president didn't do anything wrong.”

“The votes for impeachment are there, it's overwhelming this will pass,” said Sergio Mora, former Chairman of the Webb County Democratic Party. “But it just fits a larger narrative of mudding the waters of what is being discussed and what is going on.”

The Senate Majority Leader is promising a speedy trial next month which is expected to end in acquittal of President Trump.