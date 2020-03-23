Webb County Clerk's office to be closed

If you have any business with the Webb County Clerk, the office is currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Those looking for filing information are asked to visit the Webb County website and head to the County Clerk section.

Recordings for property records can be mailed to 1110 Victoria Street Suite #201, Laredo Texas 78040 or contact the four e-recording companies on the website.

During this time, marriage licenses will only be processed by appointment only. Any court filings will have to be made via E-File Texas.

They will only be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you need assistance you are asked to call 956-523-4266.