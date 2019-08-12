Webb County Commissioners to discuss Hachar Roadway Project

During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, county officials will talk about entering into an agreement with the City of Laredo over the Hachar Reuthinger Roadway Project.

The agreement will designate Webb County as the entity who will submit an environmental document and preliminary engineering to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Hachar-Reuthinger Project will connect trailers from Mines Road to I-35.

The project came to a sudden halt after the Dannenbaum Engineering investigation of 2017, which also included officials from both the City of Laredo and Webb County.

After the scandal, the project was taken over by TxDot.