Webb County Community Action Agency hosting intake event

Those needing assistance to get help during the holiday season are encouraged to enlist in the Webb County Action Agency.

The agency will be hosting an event on Tuesday for all county residents to sing up.

There are four branches that fall under the Webb County Action Agency.

Those who qualify could receive assistance from the Meals on Wheels program, Elderly Nutrition, the Self-Help Center and the El Aguila Rural Transportation program.

The event will take place at the Student Activity Complex on Tuesday, December 17th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

