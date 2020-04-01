Webb County Community Centers offering internet for students

Webb County officials are stepping up and making sure our local students have access to online services so they can continue to receive educational instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting on April 6th, students will be able to access assignments online via UISD Engage Learning Hub at UISD.net.

As a result, multiple Webb County Community Centers will be offering free internet access to local students who do not have access to the internet or an electronic device.

Students must first sign in at centers with full name, school, grade, and level, and each student will have access to the labs for 90 minutes.

The staff at the centers will be sanitizing each computer and equipment between each session.

Students must make an appointment in order to gain access to the lab.

Some of the centers also provide free WiFi which can be accessed from the parking lot area.