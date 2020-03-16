Webb County Community Centers to temporarily close its doors

Webb County Community Centers will temporarily halt operations starting on Monday

As a proactive step to ensure residents are healthy and safe during the coronavirus outbreak, Webb County Commissioners Court voted to close centers until further notice.

They understand that the public depends on food distribution at these center, so they have announced services available that includes Border Area Nutrition Council, who will continue providing the elderly food until the centers re-open.

Community center employees will be delivering to most participants that are on a route schedule.

The South Texas Food Bank will continue their Kids Cafe Service by providing a sack lunch.