County Community Supervision Department announces guidelines

In light of the coronavirus situation, the Webb County Community Supervision and Corrections Department (adult probation) has suspended its office visits for their probationers for the time being.

Direct contact for compliance purposes will be conducted over the phone and probationers will only come in for random drug testing.

Payments will also continue to be received at the receptionists’ window at both office locations and online.

All probationers must continue to abide by their conditions of probation.

Services will continue; however, due to the caution regarding COVID-19, the office is taking precautionary measures for the health and well being of its staff, probationers and community.

Probationers will still be held accountable if they fail to abide by their conditions.

No visitors other than judges, attorneys and law enforcement officers will be allowed in the office until further notice.