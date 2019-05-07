Webb County Correctional Officers recognized

This week is being dedicated to the men and women who take on the task of working in our nation's prison systems.

The Webb County Jail Correctional officers and employees were recognized as part of National Correctional Officers Week.

The proclamation was made in the county courthouse on Monday morning.

Among the recognitions, tributes were dedicated to fallen law enforcement members Gerardo Herrera and Ruben Reyes.

There are about 100 correctional officers currently working in the county.

