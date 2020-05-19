Webb County Correctional officers seize illegal narcotics

Correctional officers at the county jail foiled an alleged attempt to smuggling hard narcotics into the prison over the weekend.

The discovery was made on Saturday when correctional officers observed 35-year-old Moises Moncivais acting suspiciously during processing.

A body scan led to the discovery of two plastic baggies of cocaine and pills.

Officers also found a plastic thin tube containing a black substance.

Moncivais is facing additional possession charges inside a correctional facility.

His total bond was set at $14,000.