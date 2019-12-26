Webb County Fire officials undergo active training

It's training day for a county office this holiday season.

Volunteers for the Webb County Fire Department got up bright and early on Thursday morning to train at LIFE Downs.

The firefighters took part in different scenarios to understand how to respond during real time situations.

The department has eight new volunteers helping respond all throughout the county.

There are currently 24 people in the department.

