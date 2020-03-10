Webb County Heritage Foundation to screen Malintzin documentary

The Webb County Heritage Foundation along with the Mexican Consulate is looking to educate the community on a historical figure.

A new documentary shares the life of the woman who played a key role in the Spanish Conquest of the Aztec Empire.

Malintzin or La Malinche was known as an interpreter/ liaison who served as a guide to the region as an advisor on native customs and beliefs.

With this film, organizers hope to provide a whole new perspective on La Malinche, which they believe is a symbol of diplomacy, translation, politics and historic preservation.

The community is invited to a special one-night screening of it this Friday.

The event will take place on Friday, March 13th on the patio of the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum.