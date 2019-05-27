Webb County Jail Passes State Inspection

For the eleventh year in a row, the Webb County jail has passed their state inspection.

However even though they've come out on the positive side of the inspection there are still mechanical failures that need to be addressed.

The Webb County jail has the capacity to house 570 inmates and with hundreds of inmates living in the facility, they need to make sure the building itself up to par.

Last week, the Texas commission on jail standards passed the jail for the 11th year in row.

However, despite passing with a perfect score, the Webb county jail almost failed.

"There was a little glitch in there till we finally made it work and the inspector was able to pass us but it’s not anything of human mistake on our part" Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said.

Sheriff Cuellar says because the building was built in 1986 there are some mechanical failures that happen just because they are outdated.

This time it was the fire panel tomorrow it could be something else.

“Some doors don't even work sometimes we have to work them manually, there is so many things. Some of the door mechanism they don't do them anymore and they quit doing them” Cuellar said.

Since 2009, Webb County has already spent 3 million dollars in repairs to the facility and in 2017 he proposed getting a new building altogether.

“Right now when we are looking at the jail we always wish that we get what we need not what we want and we need a new jail and hopefully maybe one day we will get one. So we won't be in this dilemma we are now” Cuellar said.

Despite the proposal failing after the community voted against it, the sheriff still maintains a new facility would solve the mechanical problems.

“We have to look at the whole picture, sometimes there are certain politicians that don't think we needed a new jail. But you have to look at the whole thing because we are spending more money” Cuellar said.