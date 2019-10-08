Webb County Jail cracks down on drug smuggling

During the span of nine months, forty inmates were charged for trying to sneak things like marijuana and cocaine into the Webb County Jail.

This morning, the Webb County Sheriff's Office revealed the results of operation "End of the Line,” which focuses on preventing drugs from entering the jail.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar spoke about some of the more common ways of smuggling drugs in.

"It makes it very hard to detect the drugs that are being smuggled so we rely on informants, we rely on our narcotics unit, we also rely on the extra machine we bought."

Their x-ray machine cost just over $100,000. Inmates can face a felony three charge if they are caught smuggling drugs.