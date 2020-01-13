Webb County LULAC Youth Council hosting teen night event

A nonprofit organization that aims to help the Latin community is looking to host an event to get teens involved in the cause.

The League of United Latin American Citizens has been helping Hispanic communities for several years by assisting with economic conditions, educational attainment, political influence, housing, and several other areas.

The Webb County LULAC Youth Council number 11-52 is hosting a teen night to get young adults involved in their mission.

The LULAC Youth Council focuses on helping the Hispanic community on a local scale.

Group members participate in voter registration drives, community clean ups and help tackle several issues they deem necessary in our community.

Attendees will get a chance to join in on a night of fun, dancing and door prizes.

The event will take place on January 31st at 2101 Lomas Del Sur Boulevard.

Teens 13 through 17 are invited to attend but they must bring their school ID.

For more information on tickets, you can call 956-231-3444 or 956-701-5595.