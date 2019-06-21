Webb County Medical Examiner explains body transfer process

The Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing to see a limited amount of space as the temperatures turn deadly for those crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Sotero Avalos

The family of a Mexican immigrant who passed away as a result of the hot conditions is looking to get the remains of their loved one back home. However, there is a lengthy process that the Medical Examiner’s Office must go through.

Sotero Avalos is in Laredo after hearing the worst news a father could ever receive.

His son crossed the river over the weekend but passed away due to the extremely hot temperatures.

Cases like these have become too common for Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine Stern, but most of the bodies are hard to identify.

Dr. Stern says they try to see if they have fingerprints on file whether they have been apprehended before or tried to apply for a visa.

This is where the Border Patrol’s Missing Migrant program comes into play and makes it possible to identify the deceased; if fingerprints are not available there are other means.

The medical examiner says tattoos, scars, birthmarks and dental records are just some of the other ways they can try to identify the body.

If those options are not a possibility, Dr. Stern’s office must contact different consulates such as Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Ecuador.

After that, the consulate finds the next of kin to identify the body and provide a DNA sample for comparison if needed.

Horacio Munguia-Valencia of the Mexican Consulate says the family cannot assume the person is the same identity as their ID because sometimes they have belongings from others or they can be carrying a fake ID.

Once they are officially identified and signed off by Dr. Stern, the deceased are sent to their loved ones.

The consuls will work with the families to get a funeral to pick them up from the office.

Torn over the loss of his son, Sotero Avalos says he hopes they can release his body soon.

Dr. Stern is advising those who are thinking about crossing not to risk their lives, especially during the extreme summer heat.

The medical examiner says it’s important that family members of missing immigrants contact not just their consulate’s office but also law enforcement to file a missing person report.