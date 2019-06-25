Webb County Morgue beyond capacity

The immigration issue continues to take its toll as the number of migrants trying to cross the border keeps rising.

In the past week, the Webb County Medical Examiner has taken in 11 migrants who have died while trying to cross.

Doctor Stern made that announcement to commissioners on Monday morning while making her case on the need for more freezers to store bodies.

She says that so far this year they have recovered 74 bodies of migrants who have died.

Most of the people she sees die of dehydration and other heat-related conditions.

Doctor Stern says the extreme heat makes the trek across the border very dangerous especially when they are abandoned by smugglers.

Stern says that the increase in numbers makes more space a necessity.

Money is in the process of being allocated to buy additional freezers to increase the capacity at the morgue.

The plan to expand the current facility was stopped in order for county staff to formulate another plan.

Some of the problems being experienced at the morgue include an overall lack of space with investigators reportedly having to share workspace.

The expansion project will be discussed during a future county meeting.