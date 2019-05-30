Webb County Public Defender's Office to receive summer interns

The Webb County Public Defender's Office will be getting a little extra help this summer.

On Tuesday, Webb County Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with St. Mary's School of Law.

An intern has already started working with the Public Defender's Office and will help by going with attorneys to court, drafting motions, and doing legal research.

Webb County Public Defender Virginia Aranda says she's looking forward to this partnership.

Aranda says they are hoping to renew the memorandum of understanding with St. Mary’s so they can have more interns in our office and hopefully have more people interested in working at the Public Defenders Office.

Aranda says in the past, they have had interns from TAMIU who were studying criminal justice.

The new internship program runs through the end of August.