Webb County Republican chairman speaks out about Castro's visit

Webb County Republican chairman is speaking out on the latest visit from a Texas Democratic lawmaker to the migrant processing tent facility in downtown Laredo.

Congressman Henry Cuellar and Congressman Joaquin Castro

Representative Joaquin Castro, brother of presidential candidate Julian Castro paid a visit to the facility on Tuesday morning to see how operations are running.

The congressman claims the asylum process is broken and the Migrant Protection Protocol needs to go; however, Webb County Republican Chair Bill Young does not agree.

He says they are ultimately weeding out false claims of asylum from the real ones.

Young says this deal is a lot better for the people that are claiming asylum and they do have interpreters who can help them with the language barrier.

Meanwhile, Congressman Castro says he's concerned with certain things like migrants having to fill out extensive paperwork in English or not having proper legal representation.

Young says he believes the tents are unnecessary and that the federal government should have taken the city up on their alternative offer to move the hearings to the El Portal building.