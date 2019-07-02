Webb County Sheriff show dangers of hot vehicles

The community affairs division for the Webb County’s office held a presentation outside the Walmart on Bob Bullock just how fast a vehicle heats up on Tuesday afternoon.

In ten minutes, the temperatures inside a sheriff unit read 163 degrees.

Each year, the department holds this demonstration to remind the community the dangers of leaving children and/or pets inside a vehicle.

“Let the people know that Sheriff Martin Cuellar is taking this very seriously because of the fact we've seen people reporting unattended persons inside a vehicle, especially children. It's just a shame. We need to take action, responsibility, as grown-ups. There's no such thing as "I'll be back" Webb County Sheriff public information officer, Eduardo Chapa said.

In 2019, 17 children have died so far in hot related car deaths, 3 of those cases were reported here in Texas.