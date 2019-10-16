Webb County Sheriff's Office holds Border Intel Gang Conference

Local authorities say gang violence has evolved over the years into something much more deadly.

On Wednesday morning, the Webb County Sheriff's Office and other agencies such as the Texas Department of Public Safety took some time to learn more about the shift in gang members.

Presentations focused on how to identify a gang member by either looks or language.

The Bexar County Criminal District Attorney's Office who put the event together say respect for the uniform is no longer there, which is playing a vital role in the changes they are seeing with gangs.

The conference not only covered gangs but also new laws passed in the State of Texas.