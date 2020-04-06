Webb County Sheriff's Office confirms four positive cases of COVID-19

It looks like the coronavirus has hit the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a statement from Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar, they have seen four positive cases of COVID-19 at the sheriff’s office.

Those affected have already been placed in quarantine and authorities are continuing to take all precautionary measures with its personnel.

The sheriff’s office continues to stress to the community to follow all recommendations and guidelines set by the City of Laredo and Webb County.

Make sure to try and stay at home, and only go to the stores if it’s necessary.

Sheriff Cuellar says this is a very serious virus that has proven to be contagious, the best way to defeat this “invisible enemy” is to come together as one strong community.

Cuellar asks that you continue to pray for all first responders, medical staff, and everyone at the frontlines who is working to protect us.