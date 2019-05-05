Webb County Sheriff's Office arrest intruder accused of murder

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested an alleged murder suspect over the weekend.
The incident happened on May 3rd when sheriff’s deputies were called out to a shooting at a ranch near Las Tiendas Road.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they met with a relative of a 66-year-old man who was unresponsive.
The relative stated that a man identified as 25-year-old Francisco Javier Santos had entered the house by kicking down the door and displayed a rifle.
The two brothers woke up, which is when Santos ran out of the house.
When the victim attempted to locate the intruder, Santos fired multiple shots at the victim.
A lookout was placed by the sheriff’s office and a short while later, Border Patrol agents spotted him walking on the road.
Santos was charged with murder and burglary of a habitation.
Both weapons were recovered and Santos was transported to the Webb County Jail.