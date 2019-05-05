Webb County Sheriff's Office arrest intruder accused of murder

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested an alleged murder suspect over the weekend.

The incident happened on May 3rd when sheriff’s deputies were called out to a shooting at a ranch near Las Tiendas Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they met with a relative of a 66-year-old man who was unresponsive.

The relative stated that a man identified as 25-year-old Francisco Javier Santos had entered the house by kicking down the door and displayed a rifle.

The two brothers woke up, which is when Santos ran out of the house.

When the victim attempted to locate the intruder, Santos fired multiple shots at the victim.

A lookout was placed by the sheriff’s office and a short while later, Border Patrol agents spotted him walking on the road.

Santos was charged with murder and burglary of a habitation.

Both weapons were recovered and Santos was transported to the Webb County Jail.