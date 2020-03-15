Webb County Sheriff's Office arrests three on drug possession charges

An investigation into the alleged sale of street-level narcotics results in three arrests.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Aurelio Ramirez, 36-year-old Martha Minerva Hernandez and 27-year-old Ana Carolina Reyes in the case.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 11th when sheriff’s deputies witnessed an alleged drug exchange between two vehicles at the 2600 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

When authorities approached both vehicles, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and was immediately detained.

Officers found three small bags with heroin inside a paper bag.

The heroin weighed 2.5 ounces and had an estimated street value of $2,500.

All three are facing charges of possession and endangering a child.