Webb County Sheriff's Office donates school supplies to students in need

Class may be in session in Laredo but the need for school supplies still continues for some local students.

Thanks to a county department and donations from the public, kids will only have one thing to worry about, their studies.

On Monday, the Webb County Sheriff's Office chose Kennedy-Zapata Elementary and Farias Elementary to supply dozens of backpacks and school supplies to students in need.

School officials say it's really hard for students to come to school to learn and even do their homework when they don't have the tools they need.

The sheriff’s office monitors the area frequently and sees the need for supplies in the community of El Cenizo.

Eduardo Chapa with the Webb County Sheriff's Office says they love to see the faces on the kids once they get their special packs.

Chapa says the students need backpacks and school supplies in order to do their homework and Sheriff Martin Cuellar is lending a helping hand.

The backpacks were all provided by "Star of Hope" which is an initiative spearheaded by Sheriff Cuellar back in 2009.

It’s a mission is to help underprivileged children in Webb County.

About 100 backpacks with school supplies were given to students at both Kennedy-Zapata and Farias Elementary.