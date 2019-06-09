Webb County Sheriff's Office find drugs and guns inside home

A Webb County Sheriff operation leads to the seizure of marijuana, cocaine, and weapons.

On Tuesday, deputies went to a home at the 300 block of Cacares Court to search for a fugitive at the home.

Once there they four bundles of marijuana, two handguns, one shotgun, and one plastic baggie containing cocaine.

Officials say there is still an ongoing investigation in this case with arrests pending.

If you know of any crimes being committed, the department is asking the public to call their "Report your competition" hotline at 956-415-2878.